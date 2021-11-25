Vicky Kaushal will head to Madhya Pradesh for THIS film’s shoot right after marrying Katrina Kaif; Report

As we are just a few days away from December, the buzz around Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif is getting stronger and stronger. As per the reports, the rumoured lovebirds Vicky and Kat will soon be getting hitched. In fact, the recent reports suggested that the two will be opting for a court marriage before heading to Rajasthan for the traditional wedding. But it looks like the actor is piled up with work and has many work commitments before and after the wedding. He would immediately head for his next film’s shoot right after tying the knot with Kat.

According to reports in India Today, sources close to Vicky Kaushal has revealed that he will be shooting for Laxman Utekar’s untitled rom-com opposite Sara Ali Khan till December 2-3. He would then take a break for his wedding and then resume shooting for the film once again in Madhya Pradesh. The insider says, “Vicky has given his dates for Laxman’s film and he plans to ensure that there is no delay on the schedule because of his wedding. He has already committed to ensuring that the film wraps up on time and there is no shifting of dates due to his wedding and other events.”

There are reports that also say that not only the groom Vicky Kaushal but also the bride Katrina Kaif will be resuming with her remaining schedule for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan post-wedding.

Well, talking about the wedding it was recently reported that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be going the Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas way as they are all set to have a ‘no mobile’ policy for their wedding.

