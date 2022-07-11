Vicky Kaushal will make you go 'damn' with his latest photoshoot in uber-cool black jacket; WATCH

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most promising and skilled actors among the current lot of stars in Bollywood. Vicky made his acting debut with the 2015 film Masaan, which showcased his potential. He then went on to prove his acting mettle and range with his roles in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Raazi, Manmarziyaaan, Sanju, and Sardar Udham. Apart from impressing fans and critics with his acts on celluloid, Vicky also keeps his followers on social media entertained with his pictures and videos. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Vicky posted a new video, in which he can be seen exuding charm like never before. Have you seen it yet?

Some time back, Vicky took to his Instagram space and shared a new video comprising of a montage of photos from his latest photoshoot. Needless to say, the actor looked quite handsome as he struck several poses for the camera. He could be seen donning a black shirt, with a pair of black trousers, and a pair of matching black boots. He also wore a stylish jacket with a quirky print on it. Vicky completed the look with neatly-done hair, flawless makeup, and a pair of chic shades. Sharing the video, Vicky captioned the post, “Damn!”

As soon as he posted the video, it was flooded with likes and comments in no time.

Here’s a screengrab from Vicky Kaushal’s video:

Click HERE to watch his full video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky was last seen in Sardar Udham directed by Shoojit Sircar. His performance as the unsung revolutionary hero, Sardar Udham Singh, was lauded by critics and fans alike. He now has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He also has an untitled Laxman Utekar film with Sara Ali Khan. Apart from this, he will also feature in a romantic comedy helmed by Anand Tiwari where he will be seen with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Vicky will also feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

