WATCH: Vicky Kaushal's banter with a fan who wanted a selfie with him amid the new normal is beyond adorable

Vicky Kaushal has begun to adapt to the new normal and is often spotted in the city. Recently, when Vicky was spotted by a few fans, one of them wanted a selfie with him and here's what happened next.

Known to be one of the popular stars among the youth, Vicky Kaushal has managed to leave an indelible imprint with his stellar performances in films like Raazi, Uri: The Surgical Strike and more. Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, Vicky was spending time at home and now, as the economy is getting back on track, the actor too gets spotted in the city from time to time. Recently, Vicky was seen in the city when he went out and about his work. However, some fans caught up with him and asked for selfies.

When the Raazi star was spotted by some fans, they went up to him and asked for a selfie. Vicky was seen sporting a black mask to cover his face amid the pandemic. A fan insisted and asked Vicky to take a selfie with her. At first, Vicky was a bit hesitant and the fan told him to push up the window of his car and then click the selfie to keep the distance. However, later, Vicky took the phone from her and happily obliged for a selfie. The fan was left elated the star had listened to her and took a photo with her.

Following this, a few other fans clicked selfies with Vicky and the star then went about his way. Well, the cute banter between the Sanju star and the fan was caught in the frame by the paparazzi and it surely will leave you in awe.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's banter with a fan:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky has a couple of films lined up ahead of him. First up, fans will get to see the handsome star in Shoojit Sircar's Shaheed Udham Singh biopic. The film stars Vicky as the revolutionary and will release on January 15, 2021. Apart from this, Vicky also as Aditya Dhar's film Ashwatthama where he will be seen playing a superhero's role.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

