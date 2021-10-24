Vicky Kaushal wishes Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan as Koozhangal is India's Oscars pick over Sardar Udham

India's official entry to Oscars 2022 was announced on Saturday and Tamil film Koozhangal (Pebbles) will be representing the country at the 94th Academy Awards. The film was shortlisted by a jury of distinguished filmmakers and critics. After a deliberate discussion of watching 14 movies in Kolkata, the jury selected Koozhangal. Directed by PS Vinothraj, the film is produced by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara under Rowdy Pictures. Bollywood films like Vidya Balan starrer Sherni and Vicky Kaushal's recently released Sardar Udham were also shortlisted along with other regional cinema. However, Koozhangal was unanimously chosen as the top choice and as India's official Oscars entry.

Vicky Kaushal, whose film did not make the cut, took to social media to wish producers Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara. The actor shared the announcement on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Congratulations Vignesh Sivan, Nayanthara and Team #Koozhangal! Go for glory!!!"

An ecstatic Vignesh also had shared the good news on Twitter. He tweeted, "There’s a chance to hear this! “And the Oscars goes to...“ Two steps away from a dream come true moment in our lives #Pebbles #Nayanthara @PsVinothraj @thisisysr @AmudhavanKar @Rowdy_Pictures Can’t be prouder , happier & content."

Malayalam film Nayattu and Tamil film Mandela were among the other shortlisted regional films. No Indian film has so far reached the top five of the best foreign film category in almost two decades. Aamir Khan's Lagaan was the last film to be in the running for the Oscars.

The 94th Academy Awards will be held in March 2022 in the US.

