Vicky Kaushal wishes 'Sir' Kabir Khan on his birthday; Sends him 'dher saari jhappiyaan'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the popular star couple of Bollywood, have always been fond of director Kabir Khan. Especially, Katrina has always mentioned that Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur are like family to her. Post his wedding to the Tiger 3 actress, Vicky also developed a close bond with the hitmaker. The actor has also expressed his desire to work with Kabir Khan in many of his interviews. Now, on the occasion of the filmmaker’s birthday, Vicky has wished him with a special post.

The Sam Bahadur actor took to his official Instagram page and posted a picture of director Kabir on his story, with a special caption. “Happy Birthday Kabir Sir. Dher saara pyaar aur jhappiyaan! @kabirkhankk,” read Vicky Kaushal’s post. The celebrated filmmaker looks his casual best in a black t-shirt in the picture, which seems to have been taken when he vacationed with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on her birthday.