Vicky Kaushal working out with his little gym partner is beyond adorable and worth a watch; Check it out

Coronavirus has created outrage among citizens all over the world. Due to the increase in the number of cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a lockdown for 21 days in the country. He announced this for the safety of the citizens from the deadly virus. Bollywood celebrities who are also home quarantined are making the best use of this time. While some have been doing household chores, some have been spending time with their pets. But due to the lockdown, fans who are also home quarantined have been missing their favourite celebs and in the meantime are posting some stunning pictures and videos of the actors on social media.

Recently, we came across an adorable video of Vicky Kaushal with a little cute kid at the gym. In the video shared by a fan, the Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship star donning a grey t-shirt and black track pants is holding a weight in his hand and is showing a cute little girl on how to do lunges. After performing the lunges two times, the kid starts dancing while Vicky goes on to do the third lunge. Vicky later asks a hi5 from the girl who happily gives it to him. The video is just too endearing to be missed.

Meanwhile, Vicky has been spending some quality time with his family amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. The Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship star has also been sharing interesting pictures of his quarantine break. On the work front, Vicky has some interesting movies in his kitty at the moment. He will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Uddham Singh wherein he will be seen essaying the titular role. Besides, this he has also begun his preparation for ’s upcoming multi-starrer period drama Takht.

