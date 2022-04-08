Vicky Kaushal works out at the gym to Punjabi beat but has his eyes set somewhere else; Find out

Vicky Kaushal is one of the hottest hunks in the tinsel town of Bollywood. He enjoys a massive fan following and is quite active on Instagram. Every now and then, he blesses his fans with his hot photos. Apart from great acting skills, Vicky is a gym enthusiast as well. He often drops his workout videos and pictures on ‘gram. Today, he shared a short video as he hit the gym but it’s the ending of the video which is super relatable.

Taking to the stories section of Instagram, Vicky shared a video after the workout. In the video, he later panned the camera toward the delicious food that was serving outside. He indicated that he is missing food while working out. The Masaan actor also put a song in the background ‘Mera Yaar Mila De’. Nonetheless to say, Vicky is all of us who crave snacks even at the gym.

See Vicky’s post here:

A few days back, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had enjoyed their tropical vacation. They flooded social media with their vacay pictures.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Vicky Kaushal has recently wrapped the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie. The movie will also star Sara Ali Khan in the lead and will mark the Pataudi princess’ first collaboration with Vicky. Besides, Vicky will also be seen playing the lead in Govinda Naam Mera opposite Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The Shashank Khaitan directorial is slated to release on June 10 this year.

