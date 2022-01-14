Vicky Kaushal wraps his arm around Katrina Kaif as they celebrate first Lohri together post wedding; PICS

COVID-19 pandemic has affected large-scale festivities across the country. However, it hasn’t dulled the festive spirit for our lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The newlyweds celebrated their first Lohri together and we are sure the glimpses from their intimate celebrations will leave you in awe. A few moments back, the ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actress took to her social media handle and shared candid moments from her Lohri celebrations with Vicky Kaushal. For the unversed, Lohri, the folk festival marks the passing of the winter solstice and celebrates the arrival of longer days.

In the photographs, Katrina Kaif can be seen donning a traditional red suit with a warm jacket, while the ‘Uri’ actor opted for a sweatshirt and track pants. In one of the pictures, Katrina is seen standing close to Vicky, while he wrapped his arm around her. In the other glimpse, the two can be seen looking at each other with admiration. The couple looks absolutely happy and totally in love. Though the location is unclear, it seems like the duo celebrated their first Lohri at their sea-facing apartment.

Take a look:

Recently, the couple celebrated their one month wedding anniversary. The actress had shared a loved-up post on her social media along with a heartwarming message for her love, Vicky . For those unaware, the actors tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan.

Talking about the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Tiger 3 co-starring Salman Khan. The actress also has Merry Christmas lined up. Whereas, Vicky will appear in Laxman Utekar's romantic comedy alongside Sara Ali Khan.