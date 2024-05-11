Vicky Kaushal wraps up Chhaava shoot with ‘some drama’; writes an emotional note

Known for his exemplary portrayals in patriotic and historical films, Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal has once again captivated audiences with his latest project, Chhaava. The film is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Vicky stars alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Recently, the actor concluded filming for the movie, although not without some drama.

Vicky Kaushal poured his emotions into a heartfelt note as he bid farewell to the set of Chhaava after completing the shoot. He also shared a video capturing the dramatic display orchestrated by the rain gods on the final day of filming.

Vicky Kaushal wraps up Chhaava shoot

Sharing a video on Instagram stories, Vicky captured the nature's downpour and penned an emotional note, expressing, "The incredibly passionate and dramatic journey of filming Chhaava couldn't have ended without some drama. The rain Gods really put up a show today, immediately after we rolled our final shot."

The actor continued, "There's so much I wish to to say, there's so little I'm able to convey about this journey right now... may be in a few days when it all sinks in. All I can say now with a heart full of gratitude, love and contentment is that... IT'S A WRAP!!!"

Rashmika Mandanna praised co-star Vicky Kaushal

Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram stories to announce the completion of her shoot. She also lauded her co-actor Vicky Kaushal, writing, “Vicky Kaushal Maharaj, it’s been such a pleasure working with you. You are just tooooo warm and kind (expect for the last day where you were just taking my case…) but most days you were amazing… I am kidding… You are such a gem… I will always wish the best for you man. Was such a pleasure… Mom has told me to convey regards to you.”

Vicky reshared Rashmika’s post on his Instagram story, expressing how much the entire set misses her warmth and energy. He praised her resilience, mentioning that her smile on her worst days surpasses the smiles of many on their best days. He affectionately referred to her as his major inspiration.

Laxman Utekar’s Chhaava marks the first collaboration between Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna. In the film, Vicky portrays the character of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, while Rashmika plays the role of his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale.

