Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam express gratitude towards Indian Army and fans as URI clocks one year

As Uri: The Surgical Strike completes a year of release, Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam pen heartwarming note to express their gratitude towards the Indian Army.

‘How’s the josh?’ This iconic dialogue from Vicky Kaushal and starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike never fails to give us goosebumps. No one could have imagined that this dialogue will become a rage among the aam aadmi and celebrities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In fact, this Aditya Dhar directorial was also a blockbuster hit and raked in over Rs. 200 crores at the box office. It was indeed one of the biggest hits of the year 2019.

And as Uri: The Surgical Strike completed a year of its release, Vicky, who played the role of Indian Army officer Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in the war drama, penned a heartfelt wrote about the movie. He shared two stills from the movie on Instagram wherein he was dressed as the Army officer. In the caption, Vicky expressed gratitude toward the Indian Army and the fans for their love for the country and their movie. “From each one of us to each one of you... we thank you for everything you have given to our Film. Team URI is forever grateful. #1yearofURI,” Vicky captioned the images.

On the other hand, Yami Gautam, who was seen as a special intelligence officer in the war drama, also penned an overwhelming note on the first anniversary of the movie. The Bala actress shared a picture of herself with Vicky, director Aditya Dhar and producer Ronnie Screwvala. In the caption, she wrote a thank you note and stated, “Gratitude forever to our Indian army, our audience who embraced It & gave it so much love ! And entire Team of URI for being so fantastic & hard-working!#1YearOfURI.”

Gratitude forever to our Indian army, our audience who embraced It & gave it so much love ! And entire Team of URI for being so fantastic & hard-working ! #1YearOfURI pic.twitter.com/yO9NhRYpmK — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) January 11, 2020

For the uninitiated, Uri: The Surgical Strike chronicles the horrifying terror attack on the Indian Army base in Uri in September 2016. This attack was followed by a surgical strike by the Indian Army on the terror launchpads along the LoC

Read More