Vicky Kaushal's acting chops to life lessons it teaches, Masaan is Pinkvilla's Pick for you this weekend

We cannot thank creators Neeraj Gheywan and Varun Grover enough for having created a story like Masaan (2015) that has so many more meanings than just showing two love stories that meet the same end. None the less, while the story needs its due credit, there are many other reasons that make it one of the finest weekend watch if you haven't watched it just yet. I'd say you are missing out on a gem by not watching this one.

Starring Vicky Kaushal and Richa Chaddha in the lead roles, Masaan has come a long way in multiple senses, none the less, it continues to be a film that definitely eases you up while making you uncomfortable about so many things, also raising a question at why we do what we do. Today, on Vicky Kaushal's birthday, we thought you must treat yourself with one of his ever so finest films, and for that, we shall give you 5 reasons to watch it.

5 reasons why Masaan is our pick for the weekend:

Vicky Kaushal's debut

It has been 5 long years since Masaan and we must say, Kaushal did rise too high too soon, but what we can also say is that he is here to stay. Vicky started off as an assistant director to Anurag Kashyap but this film gave him his big break, one that eventually won him the best male debut award. Kaushal as Deepak, is someone we can all relate to, even if it does not have a lot to do with his background, the journey, those feelings, and the final end is things that many will find within themselves.

Strong female characters

Both Richa Chaddha and Shweta Tripathi as Devi and Shaalu are strong women characters, not just because they did what they pleased, but because they took accountability for it. While Shalu meets an unfortunate end, Devi creates her new path, one that sees her evolve, as a person, as far as emotions are concerned, and more.

A beautifully woven story

The movie is not just two parallel stories meeting the same end, but every major moment does come with its own set of beauty. The filming, the screenplay, and every big and small moments have its own sense of completeness but also comes with a little more something, that unsaid feeling, which is rather soothing. The story has this additional emotional connect to it, and that is possible because of the strong writing, just as much as the actors.

Presence of Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi

Well, these two are actors that can make every scene better and bring a sense of perfectness to the films they are a part of. They both have uplifted this film too, primarily for Richa Chadda's character, but, their nuances do manage to win over our hearts, just about enough to make it a worthy watch.

Life lessons it imparts

The movie isn't appreciated enough for what it teaches us, things like dealing with grief, getting closure, or for that matter, even understanding what love stands for and all that it is. I will never get over how Deepak said that dialogue about this excruciating pain, one that cannot be physically felt, but just doesn't stop. At the end of the film, while their characters don't get the perfect end, who said anything about ends anyway?

