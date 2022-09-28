Vicky Kaushal’s birthday wish for the most ‘sarva gunn sampann’ Sunny Kaushal is full of swag; PIC

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most loved actors currently. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that he is indeed one of the most bankable actors too. Well, on several occasions we have seen that the actor shares a warm bond with his family. He is always there for their support. Talking about his bond with his brother, their cute social media banters often win the hearts of their fans. Recently, Sunny Kaushal shared a fun video of him shooting with his elder brother. And today the Sardar Udham star shared an unseen picture with the Shiddat star to wish him on his birthday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of him and Sunny Kaushal looking dapper in twinning outfits. Both the brothers can be seen twinning in beige traditional outfits as they sit beside each other and pose in full swag. Sunny has a light brown-coloured stole wrapped around his neck while Vicky has a beige-coloured stole wrapped around his neck. Both of them wore sunglasses and looked toward the camera as Vicky put his hands on Sunny’s shoulder. Sharing this picture, Vicky wrote, “Happy Birthday to the most सर्व गुण सम्पन्न Kaushal! Love you @sunsunnykhez.”