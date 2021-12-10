Vicky Kaushal's bro Sunny Kaushal's way of welcoming his 'Parjai ji' Katrina Kaif to the fam is too cute; PIC

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal finally tied the knot today. It was a royal wedding for the couple at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort and was attended by the couple’s respective family and close friends. A few moments back, Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal welcomed her ‘Parjai ji’ in the family in the coolest Punjabi way. He took to his social media handle and dropped a wedding glimpse. Sunny wrote, “Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji . Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple”. Isn’t it cute?

After keeping fans waiting for a much-awaited glimpse of their first pictures as a married couple, Vicky and Katrina posted a series of priceless moments from their special day and announced, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” The newlyweds looked stunning as Katrina and Vicky donned their traditional outfits crafted by Sabyasachi. In the snaps, Katrina was seen sitting at the mandap adorably holding hands with Vicky.

Take a look:

Apart from Katrina and Vicky's family and close friends, the wedding was attended by many B-town celebrities. Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and others were spotted at the Jaipur airport as they arrived for the occassion. The pre-wedding festivities had kicked off on 7 December and the royal grand wedding took place on 9 December.