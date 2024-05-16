Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal drops childhood PIC of actor on his birthday; Says, ‘36 saalon mein…’

It is Vicky Kaushal’s special day today and social media is filled with wishes for the actor. As the Manmarziyaan star turns a year older and wiser, his brother Sunny Kaushal has treated all his fans with a childhood picture of Katrina Kaif’s husband, and we bet you are going to love it.

The younger brother also wrote a sweet caption for his elder one, and the love and bond that they share is evident from this.

Sunny Kaushal’s wish for Vicky Kaushal

On his Instagram handle, Sunny Kaushal shared two pictures of Vicky Kaushal. The first one is from his childhood. The little baby, dressed in white attire, stands with the support of a jute chair and has a big smile on his face. In the next picture, the smart and handsome actor, all grown up, is standing somewhat with the same expression in front of a table.

Well, we bet it will be hard for the fans to point out which phase of the Sardar Udham actor was cuter. The actor in the current picture looks dapper dressed in a black hoodie and blue denim. There is a cake kept in front of him and we can see a small decoration behind him. Sharing these two pictures, the younger brother captioned it as, "36 saalon mein zyada toh kuch nahi badla... Happy birthday cutie."

Check it out:

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

Talking about Vicky Kaushal’s work front, he recently wrapped up Chaava. This film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. He is playing the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the film. Apart from this, he also has Bad Newz alongside Tripti Dimrii and Amy Virk.

Sunny Kaushal’s work front

Sunny Kaushal has been winning hearts with his recent releases and now he is all set to leave all his fans mesmerized once again by being a part of the sequel of the popular movie Haseen Dilruba. The sequel is titled Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba and also stars Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu alongside him.