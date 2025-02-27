Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava movie screening in a Delhi theater turns tragic after major accident; details inside

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava screening at Select Citywalk Mall in Delhi was interrupted on February 26 after a fire broke out inside the theater. The incident caused panic among the audience as a section of the screen caught fire. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to News 18, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official stated that the fire broke out around 5:44 PM during the screening of Chhaava, prompting the dispatch of six fire tenders to the scene. The blaze was brought under control within 10 minutes, and no injuries were reported.

As per the portal, a spokesperson for the mall later addressed the incident, stating that they were aware of the short circuit at the adjoining multiplex. They assured full cooperation with the multiplex team and authorities while confirming that no one was harmed. Additionally, they clarified that routine operations at Nexus Select Citywalk remained unaffected.

According to PTI, the police reported receiving a call about the fire, with concerns that some individuals were trapped inside. Emergency teams were quickly dispatched, and the flames were extinguished without any reported injuries.

Veer Singh, a Vicky Kaushal fan who was watching Chhaava at the time of the incident, described the situation to PTI. He mentioned that as soon as people noticed the fire and saw smoke spreading, panic ensued, and they began screaming. Although the fire was small, the alarm was triggered, prompting cinema hall staff to enter and instruct everyone to evacuate immediately.

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, marks his return to filmmaking after two years and was released on February 14, 2025. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the film has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. Based on the Marathi novel Chava, the historical action drama explores the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of the Maratha empire’s founder.

Vicky takes on the titular role, while Rashmika portrays his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale. The film also features Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in significant roles.

Meanwhile, the makers officially announced an exciting update on social media. Maddock Films revealed their collaboration with Thandel producer Bunny Vas under the banner of Geetha Arts for the film’s Telugu-dubbed release. Confirming the release date, the makers shared that Chhaava will hit Telugu screens on March 7, following popular demand.