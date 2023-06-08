Vicky Kaushal's dad Sham Kaushal reveals he was told he won't survive after cancer diagnosis

Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal's father and stunt director Sham Kaushal, who has been a part of the film industry for several years now, recently spoke about his cancer diagnosis. Vicky and his family have managed to keep their personal life low-key. Recently, during an interview, his father revealed that 20 years ago, he was diagnosed with cancer and doctors told him that he wouldn't survive. The senior director also shared that Sunny and Vicky were very young when he battled cancer.

Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal talks about his cancer diagnosis

While speaking to Rajshri Unplugged, Sham revealed that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2003. After returning from the shoot of Farhan Akhtar’s Lakshya in Ladakh, he found out about the same. He said that he had complications in his stomach and even underwent a small surgery and biopsy. Sham Kaushal got teary-eyed as he said, "The doctors said that I won’t survive."

During his treatment, Vicky was around 15 while Sunny was almost 14. Their dad said, "I accepted that fact that I won’t survive, so I prayed to God that I am not unhappy, I am 48. I started from nothing and I have achieved a lot. You take me away but if you are going to save me, then don’t make me a weak person. I can’t live like a weak person." He went on to reveal that he experienced the best phase of his life following the diagnosis.

Sham Kaushal shared that his fears went away. After undergoing a few surgeries and staying in the hospital for 50 days, he was discharged and slowly recovered. He added, "After they said I won’t survive, I saw the best days of my life. I won all the awards after 2003. My best films came after that. My kids became successful after that."

Vicky's dad started his journey in the industry as a stunt performer in the late 70s. He has worked in films like PK, Sanju, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Padmaavat, and others.

