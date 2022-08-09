Vicky Kaushal's dad Sham Kaushal was suicidal after his cancer diagnosis; Says 'Anurag Kashyap stood by me'

Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal has opened up about his battle with stomach cancer. Talking to a news portal, the veteran action director shared that he started facing troubles with his stomach back in 2003 after he came back from shooting Hrithik Roshan’s Lakshya. During shooting for Shyam Benegal’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, he was suffering from extreme stomach pain and the day after Diwali, he said, he went to Nanavati hospital. He shared that he had to be operated on and that there were many complications. He was later diagnosed with stomach cancer and he was in the hospital for 50 days. In the same conversation, Sham Kaushal also shared that he had suicidal thoughts during his days at the hospital. He also revealed how filmmaker Anurag Kashyap stood by him.

Sham Kaushal on how Anurag Kashyap stood by him during his cancer treatment

In a conversation with ETimes, Sham Kaushal was asked who stood by him during his trying times with cancer. While he said that there were many people, he recalled a particular incident. He said that he was supposed to shoot for a film in November, and that he was hospitalised in October. He said that he thought he would not survive. Sharing further, he shared “I had even decided that I would end my life by jumping off the third floor because I couldn’t live like that. But I could not get off the bed because my stomach had been operated on. I told God, ‘Please end this. I don’t have any regrets. I came from a small village and by your grace, I lived a good life. If you want to save me, don’t make me weak.’ After that, I was at peace.”

Sham Kaushal further said that the next day, he called someone from the production of the film to return his signing amount. That’s when, he said, he got a message on the phone from the director of the film, who was struggling back then. He shared that the text read, “’Sir, only you will do this film and we will wait for it.’ And he waited.” The action director revealed that it was none other than Anurag Kashyap, and the film in question was Black Friday. He revealed that it was the first film he shot after he was out of the hospital.

Sham Kaushal recently completed 42 years in the industry. Over his long and illustrious career, he has worked as an action director in several films like Dangal, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Krrish 3, and the recently released Gangubai Kathiawadi among others.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal on battling stomach cancer: Was not sure whether I would survive