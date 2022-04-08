Vicky Kaushal's dad Sham REACTS to bahu Katrina Kaif's hot swimsuit pics from her vacay

Katrina Kaif is truly loved by the Kaushal family. Every now and then, Vicky Kaushal shares pictures of his wife Katrina with his family members that prove their unbreakable bond. Today, Katrina treated her over 62 million Instagram followers with photos from what looks like her recent vacation with Vicky. In the photographs, Katrina Kaif can be seen sitting on the white sand wearing a black swimsuit with a big beach hat. With no makeup, hoop earrings, and open tresses the actress looked absolutely radiant. She flaunted her million-dollar smile as she posed for the camera. Katrina shared the pictures and captioned the post with a black heart, a beach, and a hat emoji.

The actress' fans rushed to the comment section and showered compliments for Katrina. But what caught everyone's attention was that her father-in-law, Sham Kaushal also liked her beach photos. How cute is that! Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania also wrote, “Oo la la!”. Even Vaani Kapoor dropped a fire emoticon on Katrina’s picture. A few days ago, Vicky also treated his fans with a selfie with his wife Katrina as they soaked in the sun on their vacation.

Take a look:

To note, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December last year after dating each other for a while. The couple invited close friends and family members for their wedding ceremony that was held in Rajasthan.

On the work front, Katrina has a number of interesting projects lined up including Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She will be seen in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in key roles. She has also begun shooting for Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas.

