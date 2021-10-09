Vicky Kaushal's dapper look for Sardar Udham promotion in Delhi can be your inspiration for date night; PHOTOS

It has been an exciting couple of days for Vicky Kaushal fans as the actor is all set to be seen next in Sardar Udham. The promotions of the upcoming Amazon Prime release are in full swing and Vicky is currently in New Delhi for the same. While promoting his upcoming film, Vicky is ensuring that he keeps up with his style game and well, his recently promotional look has certainly grabbed everyone's attention. While his previous looks were more of Indo-Western fusion-based, today's look was an out and out casual look.

In the photos, Vicky is seen dressed from head to toe in smart casuals. The Sardar Udham actor is seen sporting a beige round neck tee with a matching jacket and classy blue jeans. With this, he matched his shoes and aced a perfect look that could be an inspiration for all the men out there for their next date night look. Vicky is seen striking several poses for the paps in his stylish look of the day. He managed to leave an impression in smart casuals during the promotion today.

Take a look:

Along with Vicky, director Shoojit Sircar and producer Ronnie Lahiri also are busy promoting their upcoming film. Sardar Udham is based on Sardar Udham Singh, a revolutionary who stood against the British Raj. He is known for assassinating General Dyer, the man responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. Vicky will be seen essaying the role of the revolutionary in the film. So far, the trailer has got rave reviews from the audience and many are excited to see Vicky in the role of his iconic revolutionary. The film is all set to premiere on October 16, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read|21 year wait to Irrfan Khan being the original choice, 5 revelations about Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham