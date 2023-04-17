Vicky Kaushal’s dapper PICS will chase away your Monday blues; Fans REACT: ‘It’s hot enough already…’

Vicky Kaushal is undoubtedly one of the most talented and popular contemporary Bollywood actors. The actor, who was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, has some exciting projects lined up. Vicky enjoys massive popularity on social media, and has over 14.6 million followers on Instagram alone! The actor makes sure he treats fans to some stunning pictures of himself every now and then. Yesterday, Vicky shared a series of monochrome pictures from a photoshoot and fans went gaga over him. Now, on Monday, the Uri actor dropped another set of dapper pictures that left fans swooning!

Vicky Kaushal looks dapper in latest pictures from a photoshoot

On Monday afternoon, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures. As usual, the Bollywood hunk looked dapper in a crisp white shirt, paired with blue formal pants. Vicky Kaushal rocked the classic white and blue combination with great ease, and he looked smoking hot in the pictures from his latest photoshoot. He accessorized with black sunglasses, and posed in front of a few brightly coloured boxes. “Manifest vi kare naale kare mehnataan,” wrote Vicky, while sharing the pictures. His post garnered over 3 lakh likes, and over a thousand comments within an hour!

Fans gushed over Vicky’s stunning pictures, and while one fan commented, “Vicky!!!! What is this behaviour?” another one wrote, “Bombay is hot enough already, please stop this.” “Oh Vicky you’re so fine,” wrote another fan, while another comment read, “Bahar already bahot heat hai tum aake aur badhadiye.” Check out the pictures below!

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming Sam Maneckshaw biopic, titled Sam Bahadur. This film marks his second collaboration with director Meghna Gulzar, after Raazi. Vicky Kaushal also has Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. Touted to be a romantic comedy, the film is helmed by Laxman Utekar. Vicky Kaushal will also reportedly be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

