Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal feels blessed to have Katrina Kaif in the family

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. These two never fail to set couple goals and melt the hearts of their fans with their PDA. The lovebirds had kept their relationship under wraps before they got married but now that the two are together, the couple often speaks about each other and shares cute pictures on social media. Be it walking hand in hand at the airport or events or talking about their personal lives, Vicky and Kat never hesitate in expressing their love for each other. Recently, the actress’ father-in-law Sham Kaushal spoke about her and how happy he is for his son. Sham Kaushal talks about Katrina Kaif

In a recent interview, Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal opened up about the newest addition to his family, Katrina Kaif. He said that they are happy and blessed to have Katrina in the family. “We are all living with so much love. I feel it was all destiny that they found each other. It was a match made in heaven. She is so good and I keep blessing these kids so that they live happy lives. God has been very kind,” he says in Hindi.

Katrina Kaif’s work front Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot which also starred Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will next be seen in the much-awaited Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. She also has Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Apart from these films, she has Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Vicky Kaushal's work front The National award-winning actor will be next seen in the upcoming untitled romantic comedy, which is directed by Laxman Utekar. The project, which narrates a unique love story in the backdrop of a small town, marks Vicky Kaushal's first onscreen collaboration with Sara Ali Khan. He is also reuniting with the Raazi director Meghna Gulzar for the upcoming autobiographical drama Sam Bahadur, which features him in the titular role. Vicky Kaushal's other projects include the superhero flick The Immortal Ashwatthma, and the Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani project Dunki.

