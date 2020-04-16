Vicky Kaushal's 'felt cute might delete later' photo has fans screaming not to remove the post

Vicky Kaushal, who has been practising self quarantine these days, shared a stunning monochrome picture and left his fans in awe.

As this extended lockdown against coronavirus outbreak in India has got has us all stuck in the house, it has given us time to introspect ourselves. Interestingly, our celebrities have been making the most this free time and picking up new hobbies like trying hands at cooking, trying workout at home, playing guitar, piano and even spending time with their families. In fact, their social media feed is filled with interesting posts which are a treat for the fans in this crisis situation.

Amid this, Vicky Kaushal’s recent quarantine post has been making the headlines as the superstar has been flaunting his new quarantine haircut with a swag. The Uri: The Surgical Strike star shared a monochrome picture wherein he was seen showing off his biceps. Vicky was seen carrying an intense look as he was holding his vest in his teeth. Looks like this picture was clicked post an intent workout session. And whole captioned the image as “#Feltcutemightdeletelater” the charm of this picture left us the fans screaming that he shouldn’t delete it.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s recent picture:

To note, Vicky recent got a new quarantine haircut courtesy his talented brother Sunny Kaushal who became the barber for him and gave him this rugged look. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Vicky has two important movies in the pipeline. He is gearing up for the release of Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Uddham Singh. Besides, he will also be seen in ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht.

