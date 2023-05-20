Vicky Kaushal’s female fan expresses her crazy love for the actor: Is janam me Katrina inki hogi par...

Vicky Kaushal is on a promotional spree these days as he is promoting his upcoming romantic movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The actor was present at an event that was held in a Mumbai mall last evening without his co-star Sara Ali Khan. We all know that Vicky is one of the most loved actors and he enjoys a massive fan following. We saw a glimpse of the crazy love of fans for the Masaan actor from the event last night. Scroll down to see how a female fan expressed her love for the actor.

Female fan expresses love for Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal was present in a Mumbai mall last evening to promote his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film which is directed by Laxman Utekar also stars Sara Ali Khan opposite him. As expected fans went crazy on seeing the actor in front of them. The mall was filled with a huge crowd and they could not stop cheering for the Masaan star. Well, one of the female fans who came on the stage was so happy to see her favorite star in front of him that she could not control her excitement. She took the mic and went on to say ‘Katrina inki jaan hai par Vicky Kaushal mere jaan hai’. After a huge cheer from the audience, she further added, ‘I’m telling you is janam me Katrina inki hogi par agle sare janam me Vicky Kaushal sirf mere hai.’ Vicky could not stop smiling at this and hugged his fan who was clearly on cloud 9.

Check it out:

About Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, is an exciting family entertainer. Directed by Laxman Utekar, and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will release in cinemas on June 2, 2023. The makers recently released a song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye and fans have loved it so much. The song has gone on to become a chartbuster within just a couple of days.

