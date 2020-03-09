Vicky Kaushal's happiness knows no bounds as he meets his mentor from whom he first learnt acting; Watch

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In the video, Vicky Kaushal can be seen with his teacher 'Raj Sir' and the excitement among them is quite evident. Check out the video below.

Vicky Kaushal came under the spotlight sometime around 2015, but the actor took his first steps in the acting world back in 2009 when he first started to learn the craft. Thanks to social media, we stumbled upon an adorable video which shows the actor reuniting with his mentor with whom he began his career. In the video, Vicky can be seen with his teacher 'Raj Sir' and the excitement among them is quite evident.

The 45-second video shows Vicky introducing his teacher as he says, "Hi guys, am here with my teacher, my friend, my elder brother, Raj Sir." The two can be seen standing in a tight embrace as he further adds, "I started off acting in 2009 and the first teacher I learned from was him. This was from July 2009 to December 2009. I still remember all things he has taught me and am seeing him today after so long. And in this place."

Raj quickly chimed in and asked, "Where we at?" The actor added, "We are in Punjab for Gurdas Maan's son's wedding. Am so happy, am so happy." Vicky's happiness was clearly evident as the actor had a wide smile on his face throughout. Raj even leaned in and kissed Vicky on the cheek and said, " He is my chota prah."

Check out the adorable video below and let us know what you think about the same in the comments below:

Credits :Twitter

Read More