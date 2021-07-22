Vicky Kaushal's The Immortal Ashwatthama kick off pushed once more as team awaits Europe visas.

Vicky Kaushal announced his reunion with Uri director Aditya Dhar a few months ago. Titled The Immortal Ashwatthama, it is a mega scale sci-fi project that has been in the works for sometime. While Dhar had planned on kicking off the shoot in April this year, the deadly second wave in India pushed his plans.

The filmmaker then hoped for a July start, but that too did not work out. Now, according to a latest report in Mid-Day, Aditya Dhar and his team are hoping to kick start the film's shoot in August in Europe. However, getting visa clearance for a Europe shoot has now put dampener on Dhar's plans.

Due to the pandemic, the visa process has turned out to be a lengthy one. A source revealed to the publication, "The team is awaiting visa clearance, which takes longer in the post-pandemic times. First, Aditya will travel with a lean team for the recce. He has not finalised the countries, and the venues may change, depending on the situation in Eastern Europe."

Parts of Europe have been witnessing one of the worst floods in the past week or so. The source added, "The rest of the unit will join them only after the on-ground checks have been cleared. Vicky is likely to start the film between mid- and late-August, after wrapping up Mr Lele."

It is being reported that The Immortal Ashwatthama will be shot in a start-t0-finish schedule. As per the report, Aditya Dhar has utilised the past six months in perfecting the storyboard.

