Vicky Kaushal’s Masaan co-star Shweta Tripathi feels he has been the same despite success: ‘He never blows the trumpet’

Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi co-starred in the film Masaan, a pivotal project that significantly impacted both actors' careers. The film propelled them into the spotlight. Recently, the Mirzapur star opened up about her co-star, Kaushal, revealing that he has remained unchanged since their Masaan days, maintaining his humble and genuine nature and never blows the trumpet of his success.

In a recent chat with Filmygyan, Tripathi was asked about the changes she has seen in Vicky from their Masaan days to his current superstar status. She responded, "You know Vicky se meri jab bhi baat hui hai and he has just been the same. In fact my hubby and I were discussing that aap jab acche logo ke sath kaam karte ho na, toh life me bhot kuch sikhney ko milta hai no matter where you go in life. He is so humble, he is just the same and never blows the trumpet and he is very genuine."

(You know, whenever I've spoken to Vicky, he's always been the same. In fact, my husband and I were discussing how when you work with good people, you learn a lot no matter where you are in life. He's so humble, always the same, never boasts, and is very genuine.)

Recently, the Rashmi Rocket actress opened up on pay parity in industry and told India Today that there is no doubt gender pay disparity exists in the industry. She added that the issue of male-female monetary compensation is prevalent in various industries and is an important topic to address.

During the same discussion, the Rashmi Rocket actress mentioned that earlier in her career, she didn't mind the size of the vanity van provided to her and was willing to adjust. However, she later realized that accepting a smaller vanity van compared to her male co-stars could set a precedent.

She feared that if she accepted it, others might use her example to justify giving female actresses smaller spaces. According to her, this would set a negative example, which is why she began to demand larger accommodation.

On the work front, Tripathi was recently seen in Mirzapur Season 3. Her portrayal of Golu received both critical acclaim and widespread admiration from fans.

