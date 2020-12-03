Vicky Kaushal's monochrome workout PHOTO gives us a glimpse of his bulked up avatar & it'll leave you inspired

Vicky Kaushal took to social media to share a sneak peek of his workout session. The URI star is gearing up for his upcoming line ups and his jaw-dropping fit body will leave you in awe.

Actor Vicky Kaushal has managed to make a name for himself in the world of showbiz with his stellar performances in films like Masaan, URI: The Surgical Strike, Raazi and more. The handsome star enjoys a massive fan following who love it when he gives all a sneak peek into his starry world. Now, the actor has resumed work post the lockdown restrictions have been lifted and he is also seen sweating it out at the gym. And, often, Vicky gives all a glimpse of his workout sessions too. Speaking of this, his latest workout selfie will leave you in awe of his fit bod.

Taking to his Instagram story, Vicky shared a mirror selfie while he was sweating it out at the gym. In the monochrome mirror photo, we can see the handsome URI star clad in a pair of shorts with a sleeveless tee that gave all a glimpse of his bulked up biceps. With it, he is seen sporting a cap and sneakers. Seeing Vicky pose in front of the mirror while working out and flaunt his toned body, fans surely were left gushing over him.

Sharing the photo without a caption, the handsome star left his fanbase swooning over his toned and fit physique.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's photo:

Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in Bhoot: Part 1: The Haunted Ship and it was his first in the horror genre. Now, he will now be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh in the lead role. The period film is based on a revolutionary who is important in the Indian freedom struggle. The film is slated to release on January 15, 2021. Besides this, Vicky also reportedly has kicked off the shooting of his social comedy with Manushi Chhillar. He also has Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama.

