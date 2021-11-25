Vicky Kaushal's 'Mood' while jamming to Diljit Dosanjh's song is why we're on the GRAM for; WATCH

Actor Vicky Kaushal has been in the headlines lately owing to rumours of his impending wedding with Katrina Kaif. While none of the Bollywood actors has said anything about it, Vicky has been quite active on social media and his posts have been taking over the internet. In the latest post, Vicky has once again given his fans a reason to be awestruck by his looks as he was seen grooving to Diljit Dosanjh's latest track, Champagne in his car.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Vicky dropped a video while travelling out in the city and jamming to Diljit's latest song. The handsome URI star managed to send the internet into a meltdown with his stylish look of the day in a white shirt, unbuttoned at the top with a cool pair of shades. Vicky was seen enjoying himself in the car while lip-syncing to the new and peppy Punjabi number. Sharing the video, Vicky dubbed it as his 'mood'.

Take a look:

Another jamming session in the car with #VickyKaushal! Kat sure is a lucky gal, cause VK is just too cute! pic.twitter.com/jqWGQCT0wX — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) November 25, 2021

A few days back, Vicky had shared another video in which he was seen jamming on another Punjabi song while travelling in his car. The URI actor loves to flaunt his love for Punjabi songs while jamming to them in his car.

Meanwhile, recent speculations about Vicky and Katrina's reported marriage have come in that the couple is reportedly opting for a no mobile phone policy at their wedding. Not just this, the rumoured couple has also asked the event management company to ensure that there are no photo leakages from their wedding. On the work front, Vicky has been enjoying the success of his film, Sardar Udham and now, will be seen in Govinda Mera Naam with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

