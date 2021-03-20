Vicky Kaushal's new PIC says it all as COVID 19 cases spike; Anupam Kher says 'don't take things for granted'

COVID 19 cases are surging across the nation and on Friday, Maharashtra had the highest single-day rise. Amid this, actors Vicky Kaushal and Anupam Kher put out a much-needed message and reminded all about COVID 19 protocols.

It has been a worrisome atmosphere over the past few days as the COVID 19 cases in the nation are on a rise again. On Friday, reportedly, Maharashtra had recorded the highest single day rise in cases across the state and amid this, the government has been urging all to follow COVID 19 protocols. After , Vicky Kaushal and Anupam Kher seem to have taken it upon themselves to urge all to wear a mask and follow COVID 19 precautions. Vicky and Anupam's recent posts have taken the internet by storm as they send out the right message.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky shared a photo of wearing a mask while coming out of a building. Without saying much in his caption, Vicky tried to raise awareness with the photo itself. The URI actor has been stepping out in the city to head to his gym regularly and amid this, he is always seen following COVID 19 protocol of wearing a mask and maintaining distance. The caption on his post only had two emoticons with a mask wearing smiley and folded hands.

While Vicky silently sent across the message, Anupam Kher shared a video highlighting the importance of following the government protocols for COVID 19. He even urged all to not take things for granted for the betterment of the economy. In his caption, he wrote, "An Appeal. There is a fresh surge of Corona cases. Even though there is vaccine but Please let’s not relax. Maintain safety measures. Wear masks. Avoid crowded places. Keep social distance. Wash hands regularly. Sanitise surroundings Please spread the message. #Corona."

Take a look at Vicky and Anupam's posts:

An Appeal: There is a fresh surge of Corona cases. Even though there is vaccine but Please let’s not relax. Maintain safety measures. Wear masks. Avoid crowded places. Keep social distance. Wash hands regularly. Sanitise surroundings. #Corona pic.twitter.com/NwOoiZCtT1 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 20, 2021

On Thursday, Alia Bhatt also had shared the stats of the rising COVID 19 cases in the state as she urged all to 'stay safe.' Actors from Bollywood , Tara Sutaria and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali also had contracted COVID 19 in the past few weeks. While Tara shared that she had tested negative this week, Ranbir and Bhansali are currently under quarantine. Amid the rising cases, the government is also urging all to take proper precautions.

