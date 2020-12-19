Vicky Kaushal's pawdorable PHOTO with his ‘Padosan Bella’ wins internet and we are all hearts for it

Vicky Kaushal has sent the internet into meltdown as he recently shared an adorable photo with his furry friend and it is too cute to miss.

Think of a star who has been constantly winning our hearts with his amazing social media posts, and Vicky Kaushal’s name will immediately pop up. Besides his acting prowess, the handsome hunk also enjoys a massive fan following on social media and always ensures to keep them posted about his professional and personal life. His timeline that is flooded with his stunning photos proves that the actor loves to get clicked and to share his candid pictures with his fans.

Well, Vicky’s recent social media post has not just lighted up the internet but it’s also too cute to miss. Taking to his Instagram, the Uri: The Surgical Strike star has shared an adorable picture with his furry friend. In the picture, he can be seen holding his “padosan Bella” in the arms. Vicky can be seen beaming with joy as he poses with the dog. One simply cannot miss Vicky's charming smile and cute expressions.

Alongside the picture, the talented actor wrote, “Padosan. #Bella.” Notably, even netizens are all hearts for the picture. One of the users commented, “Sweetest.” Another wrote, “This is so cuteeee.”

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram post:

On the professional front, the Raazi star has some interesting and big-budget films in the pipeline. He will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh in the lead role. He also has social comedy with Manushi Chhillar in his kitty.

Vicky will also be seen in Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama. The handsome star is also in talks to join Rajkummar Rao for the Chupke Chupke remake.

Credits :Vicky Kaushal Instagram

