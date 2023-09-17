Vicky Kaushal's photo with his 'cutie aai' Veena Kaushal is all things love; fans gush over mother-son bond

Vicky Kaushal is going through an exciting phase of his life. The actor is proving his acting skills and has emerged as one of the most versatile and talented actors in the industry. The National-Award-winning actor has an excellent line-up of promising projects in the pipeline, while his last release, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was also a box-office success. When it comes to his personal life, the handsome Punjabi munda is happily married to Katrina Kaif. The actor quite active on social media keeps sharing adorable photographs with his family. In a recent post, the Masaan actor posted an adorable photo with his mother which is enough to melt your hearts.

Vicky Kaushal shared an adorable photo with his mother Veena Kaushal

Today, on September 17, Vicky Kaushal shared a super cutesy photo with his mother. In the photograph, Vicky’s mother, Veena Kaushal can be seen resting her face on him and the actor warmly embracing her. The post demanded an even cuter caption which read, “Cutiepआई! (mother) followed by a red heart emoji. Have a look:

Social media user's reaction

The post shared by the actor left netizens in awe of it. Several users hailed it as the ‘most beautiful photo of the day’. A user commented, “Awwww wala post Vicky with red heart eye emoji” Another user wrote, “AWWWW OMGGGG! THIS IS SO ADORABLE!”.

A third user commented, “Photo of the day with an evil eye emoji”.

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

Kaushal was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The film was a family drama directed by Laxman Utekar. Currently, the Uri actor is gearing up for the release of, The Great Indian Family, a family-centric comedy-drama, helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The film also features Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar. Produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, the film is set to hit theaters on September 22. Apart from the lead cast, the film has an impressive supporting cast consisting of Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, and Bhuvan Arora, among others.

After The Great Indian Family, Vicky has a much-awaited biopic, Sam Bahadur in the pipeline. The film will also star Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Vicky has teamed up with director Meghna Gulzar for the second time after Raazi. He will be seen essaying the role of Former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, Sam Manekshaw in the film.

ALSO READ: India's Best Dancer 3: Vicky Kaushal grooves to Punjabi songs with contestants; WATCH