Vicky Kaushal's reaction to Katrina Kaif's first Halwa after wedding proves he's 'Best Husband'; PHOTO

Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are in the headlines since they returned after their honeymoon. Now, on Friday, Katrina made her first dish, Halwa for Vicky and his family and proudly flaunted it on her social media handle. Well, Vicky wasn't far behind as he too expressed his love for it in the most adorable way. Vicky's reaction to Katrina's cooked sweet treat proves him to be the best husband.

Taking to his Instagram story, Vicky dropped a glimpse of the halwa made by his wife Katrina. Sharing the photo, Vicky wrote, "Best Halwa Ever!!" with kiss emoticons. Well, the cute PDA between the newlyweds certainly has sent the internet into a meltdown. Over the past few days, Katrina and Vicky have been sharing glimpses from their royal wedding festivities in Rajasthan. The couple certainly had a gala time with family, friends and loved ones and their photos prove how magical their love story is.

Take a look:

Recently, Katrina also changed her profile photo to the one from her royal wedding with Vicky Kaushal. After their 3-day wedding extravaganza, Vicky and Katrina jetted off for a holiday directly from Jaipur. While their holiday destination remains under wraps, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that they were to vacay in the Maldives.

Katrina and Vicky's families and siblings have also showered a lot of love on their photos from the Mehendi, Haldi and sangeet ceremony. Photos of Katrina dancing with Sunny Kaushal, Sham Kaushal had taken over the internet. For all the ceremonies, Vicky and Katrina opted to wear outfits designed by Sabyasachi. On their wedding day too, their traditional attire was beautifully crafted by Sabyasachi. The couple got married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara on December 9, 2021.

