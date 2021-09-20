Vicky Kaushal's ripped physique is unmissable in THIS snap from his night gym routine.

Be it day or night, Vicky Kaushal rarely misses his gym day. The actor has been going all out to get his strong muscular look right for his next film and has been sharing photos of his progress. On Sunday night, Vicky Kaushal, who reportedly is in Maldives, dropped a photo from his night gym routine. And it was his perfectly shaped biceps that caught our attention.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Vicky can be seen sitting in his gym in his shorts, shoes and a black baseball cap. While Vicky's face is not to be seen, the whole focus is on the actor's ripped physique. As usual, Vicky was jamming to Punjabi music while working out. For the unversed, it is one of the actor's favourite kind of music to listen to when he is either working out or travelling for his shoots.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's latest fitness photo below:

Over the weekend, the actor took off to the Maldives and joined the world-famous adventurer and survivalist, Bear Grylls, for his show Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. Vicky will be featuring in the new season. Another noted celeb to feature this year is . The stars will be seen in two different episodes. "All set. Let’s go," Vicky Kaushal captioned his photo as he headed to the island nation.

