Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur: Cast, plot, runtime; here’s all you need to know

On December 1, Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur is going to make its cinematic debut in multiple theatres. As the movie inches towards its release date, we take a look at the minute details of the movie- from cast, to plot and so much more. Read on!

Sam Bahadur’s cast

Sam Bahadur’s director Meghna Gulzar perfectly cast Vicky Kaushal in and as the valiant soldier Sam Mankeshaw. While he seems to have held the narrative well, his supporting actors also did a great job of binding it all together. In the war drama, we see Sanya Malhotra playing a forgiving Silloo Manekshaw, Sam's wife, who respects her husband's love for his country. Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh plays the confident and bold Prime Minister Indira Gandhi while Neeraj Kabi strongly held the character of Jawaharlal Nehru. Apart from them, we see Edward Sonnenblick as Lord Mountbatten, Govind Namdev as Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Yahya Khan.

Sam Bahadur’s plot and runtime

Sam Bahadur revolves around the high and low points of Sam Manekshaw who became the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. Directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-written by Bhavani Iyer, Shantanu Shrivastava, and Meghna Gulzar, the 148-minute film tells the tale of India’s war hero who remained unimpressed by the strategies of the enemies and committed to leading the Indian Army from the front in the 1971 war.

Sam Bahadur’s trailer and teaser

The first time we saw Vicky Kaushal play the challenging role to perfection was when the teaser of the film was unveiled on December 1, 2022. Then, a couple of months ago, on October 13, 2023, the official teaser was released by the film’s producer Ronnie Screwvala’s company RSVP production.

Sam Bahadur’s budget

Meghna Gulzar gave Vicky Kaushal his dream project with this biographical drama. Shot across 13 locations in India including Delhi, Mumbai, Srinagar, Patiala, Ooty, and others over two years, the film is made at a budget of INR 55 crore. It was reportedly wrapped on March 14 this year.

Sam Bahadur’s release date

The movie will be released on December 1, 2023.

