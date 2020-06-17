Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham Singh' not been affected by the pandemic

  1. Home
Director Shoojit Sircar says his period film "Sardar Udham Singh", which stars Vicky Kaushal in the title role, has not been hugely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, adding that he plans to start with the post production work on the project soon.
"I won't say we are hugely affected at this moment," Sircar told IANS when we asked him about the impact of the virus crisis on the film.

"That will be wrong of me to say because we had finished our shoot. We were at the beginning of the post production stage and it's a long post production because it's a period film. And that got halted because of the lockdown," he added.

Vicky will bring alive the story of martyr Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in pre-Independence India, to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of Amritsar in 1919. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder, and hanged in July 1940.

"Now, I think we've been allowed to do a post production but we are looking at how to start. I think we'll slowly start the post production. It is slated to release next year. But I have a feeling that everything is going to spiral into a lot of bottleneck jam (once theatres reopen)... We will know a bit more in another two months possibly, how it is affected," said the director.

On the work front, Sircar released his latest "Gulabo Sitabo", which featured Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana. The film premiered worldwide on Amazon Prime Video.

