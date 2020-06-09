Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham Singh team to work in 4 phase plan, Shoojit Sircar says Jan 2021 looks difficult

Sardar Udham Singh director Shoojit Sircar has revealed that he will be resuming work in a four-phase plan as several measures have to be kept in mind while post production is underway.

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham Singh is one of the many films that will resume with post-production work as states across the country begin to return to normalcy. However, with the new normalcy still settling in, the film's director Shoojit Sircar has revealed that he will be resuming work in a four-phase plan as several measures have to be kept in mind while post production is underway. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Shoojit revealed that the film's editing is the first on the list to be kick-started.

Sardar Udham Singh's shoot had wrapped up in December 2019. But work came to a grinding halt when PM Modi announced the lockdown in March. “Only the editor and his assistant will be allowed inside the editing room, working while strictly adhering to social distancing protocols, and they will strike off work before the daily 7 pm curfew," Shoojit revealed.

Meanwhile, the film's music work has been underway as composer Shantanu Moitra is working on it from his home space. The director revealed that one track is ready and Moitra is now working on the album. As for the film's visual effects team, Shoojit added that since it is a large team of 150 to 200 technicians, they are yet to take a call on who will work from home and who will come to office. The sound department will come in only around August.

Shoojit Sircar also revealed that a January 2021 release may look difficult as not much work has happened in the last two months.

