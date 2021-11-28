Vicky Kaushal's Sunday morning car jam is Badshah's Jugnu as he drops another video.

There's no resting for Vicky Kaushal! The actor who delivered a knockout performance with Sardar Udham and garnered praise from all corners returned to work soon after. With multiple projects in the pipeline, Vicky is often hopping between one project and the other. Not to forget, his impending wedding to Katrina Kaif that has taken social media by storm.

Amidst what seems like a super hectic schedule, Vicky thoroughly enjoys his car jam sessions. If you're clueless, the actor jams to Punjabi and Hindi music in the car and often drops a video for his fans. Vicky's car jam videos have gained solid popularity and this Sunday he did exactly that.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the actor gave us a glimpse of his Sunday morning car jam and it was none other than Badshah's recent hit track Jugnu. With sunglasses and a cap, Vicky truly felt the beats as he smiled and dished out his groove. "Morning car jam courtesy @badboyshah Killin the game with his banger," the actor captioned his video.

Watch Vicky Kaushal's Sunday morning car jam:

#VickyKaushal just posted this video and I am gonna watch it on loop all day! pic.twitter.com/H6zlkw4Qlg — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) November 28, 2021

Meanwhile, over this weekend, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed the first confirmed guest at Vicky and Katrina Kaif's wedding that is set to take place from 7 to 9 December. Turns out, Vicky's director Shashank Khaitan (who attended Varun Dhawan's wedding earlier this year) will be attending it and is one of the first guests to be confirmed.

