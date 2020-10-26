Vicky Kaushal's superhero film to give fans Marvel, DC universe experience; Director Aditya Dhar praises actor

Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Aditya Dhar's superhero film Ashwatthama. In a recent interview, Aditya opened up about the details about it and lauded Vicky Kaushal too. He even shared he aims to offer audiences Marvel and DC experience.

Actor Vicky Kaushal, like all other stars, stayed at home amid the COVID 19 pandemic and gave fans glimpses of his quarantine shenanigans from time to time on social media. Even while spending time at home, the actor kept focusing on his work and scripts. Vicky will be teaming up with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar for a superhero film titled Ashwatthama. Fans of the actor have been excited to see him in an action avatar since the project was announced. And now, director Aditya has shared more insights about the same in a recent chat.

In a chat with Bombay Times, Aditya revealed that he revisited the script of the film amid the free time he had and also prepped another draft which is grander as compared to the previous one. Further, he revealed that he finalized the heads of various departments and also worked on the video aspects of the film. Talking about the VFX required in the superhero film, Aditya claimed that India has no precedent for what they are trying with Vicky starrer Ashwatthama and that he wants to match the story and video quality with that of Marvel and DC universe. He even shared that he is planning to work on Ashwatthama in the same way as Uri where he filmed on real locations and added VFX later.

Talking about the project, Aditya said, "Primarily, we concentrated on fine-tuning the story and the visual aspect of the film. There’s no precedent in India for what we are trying to do. The idea is to match the story and visual quality that the universes of Marvel and DC offer the audience. It needs solid homework, and we have to do it keeping the budget in check." Further, talking about Vicky, he claimed that the actor will be seen in a never seen before look and that he will have to pick up skills and bulk up for the role.

The idea is to match the story and visual quality that the universes of Marvel and DC offer the audience. Aditya Dhar

Talking about Vicky, Aditya said, "Vicky has an extraordinary sense of script. I think he has a director hidden beneath the actor. He is smart, intelligent and has a sound understanding of storytelling. He’s meticulous, but his efforts will never show upfront." He praised him and said that Vicky does not have qualms about eliminating his own scenes or giving his lines to another star. Aditya claimed that the Uri star also may have a director hidden inside him.

Vicky has an extraordinary sense of script. I think he has a director hidden beneath the actor. Aditya Dhar

Meanwhile, Vicky has a couple of projects lined up ahead of him apart from Ashwatthama. He will be seen next in Shoojit Sircar's film based on the life of Shaheed Udham Singh. The film will release on January 15, 2021. Apart from this, Vicky also has Takht with . The film also stars , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

