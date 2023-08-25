Vicky Kaushal's The Great Indian Family's trailer to get attached with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of the upcoming Yash Raj Films' The Great Indian Family. Ahead of the film's release a recent update on its trailer made the fans excited and it has a connection with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. SRK who was last seen in Pathaan is gearing up for his upcoming film Jawan. The audience is eagerly waiting to watch the film on the big screen. Now, according to reports, the trailer of Vicky's The Great Indian Family is set to get attached with Shah Rukh starrer Jawan.

Yash Raj Films' next release is The Great Indian Family (TGIF) starring Vicky Kaushal. The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, and it is slated to hit the theaters on September 22 this year.

Vicky Kaushal, who is currently basking in the success of his last hit Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-starring Sara Ali Khan, is headlining this family entertainer. The film is set in the heart of India and revolves around the madness that ensues in Vicky's family due to some sudden developments that are uncontrollable.

Now reports suggest that the trailer of Vicky's The Great Indian Family will be attached to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Fans will be able to watch the trailer on the big screens with SRK's Jawan.

Recently, Vicky shared a sneak peek into his madcap family in a hilarious release date announcement video. The film is expected to be a fun watch for everyone.

Speaking about Jawan, Shah Rukh will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar in the film. He will be seen performing outstanding action sequences. It will mark his first collaboration with the South director Atlee. The film also stars Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra in important roles. Earlier, the film was slated to release on June 2. But now, it will hit theatres on September 7.

Recently, a Twitter user shared an early review of Jawan. The user mentioned that the film is set to bring a storm to the box office with a powerful performance of SRK.

