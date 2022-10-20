Vicky Kaushal’s THIS gesture for Katrina Kaif at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash is pure husband goals; WATCH

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. Their chemistry always makes our hearts melt and everyone wishes for a fairytale love story like this. It is always a visual treat for the fans to spot the two stars together showering love on each other. Well, last night Vicky and Katrina put their stylish foot forward at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash. We have often seen Vicky’s sweet gesture for his wife and last night yet again his gesture caught our attention. Vicky Kaushal’s sweet gesture for Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a dark blue kurta that he paired with a white pyjama while Katrina Kaif stunned in a red sharara set. Both of them came together and posed for the paparazzi. They had bright smiles on their faces and it is proof of how happy they are together. After posing for the paps when they were heading inside a fan came to them and wished to click a picture with the Ek Tha Tiger actress. Like a cute husband, Vicky stepped back with the mobile phone of the fan and clicked their picture. Later, he also clicked a selfie with all three of them in the frame. Check out the video:

Katrina Kaif’s work front Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is currently gearing up for the release of her horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in key roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022, and is directed by Gurmmeet Singh. Next, she will unite with Salman Khan again for Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3 which is slated to release on Diwali 2023. Katrina also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, Jee Le Zaraa, and a superhero movie by Ali Abbas Zafar. Vicky Kaushal’s work front Vicky has three films lined up for release- Govinda Naam Mera, The Great Indian Family and Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film.

