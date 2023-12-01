Vicky Kaushal's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj: 6 movies releasing on OTT in December

​​The warmth of a cozy blanket and a warm cup of coffee is all you need on a winter morning. With several Bollywood films set for their OTT releases this month, this winter would be all about relishing some delightful content in the comfort of your home. If you are someone who is on the hunt for some engaging gigs that you can binge on this December, here is a curated list that will be your one-stop station. Get set to explore Hindi movies that you can find online in December.

Top 6 Hindi films set for their OTT releases this December

1. Mission Raniganj

Genre: Thriller

Thriller Movie star cast: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra

Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra Director: Tinu Suresh Desai

Tinu Suresh Desai Where to watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

The plot of Mission Raniganj is centered around Jaswant Singh Gill (Played by Akshay Kumar) and the way he evacuates several mine workers during a coal mine disaster that struck West Bengal’s Raniganj in 1989. The film will undoubtedly keep you hooked to the edge of your seat till the end.

2. Thank You For Coming



Genre: Comedy

Comedy Movie star cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila

Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila Director: Karan Boolani

Karan Boolani Where to watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Thank You For Coming is all about a middle-aged woman who has never experienced an orgasm. Furthermore, the storyline delves into the journey of Kanika, who has been crushed by societal pressures owing to patriarchy and the way her hunt for the right partner lands her in a series of hilarious situations.

3. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke



Genre: Romantic comedy

Romantic comedy Movie star cast : Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan

: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan Director: Laxman Utekar

Laxman Utekar Where to watch / OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

The Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer has been set against the backdrop of Indore, depicting the details of a married couple’s life. It explores the elements of the marital bliss that Kapil and Somya experience following their wedding and the journey of them living with an extended family.

4. The Archies



Genre: Musical comedy

Musical comedy Movie star cast: Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot Saigal, Yuvraj Menda

Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot Saigal, Yuvraj Menda Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Where to watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

The Archies’ storyline is set in the 1960s and observes a gang navigating the emotions of romance and friendship while exploring the future of Riverdale as their beloved park receives the threat of getting destroyed by the developers. Notably, the period dramedy is an adaptation of an American comic book series of the same name.

5. Kadak Singh

Genre: Thriller, Drama

Thriller, Drama Movie star cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Jaya Ahsan, Dilip Shankar, Paresh Pahuja, Varun Buddhadev

Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Jaya Ahsan, Dilip Shankar, Paresh Pahuja, Varun Buddhadev Director: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury Where to watch / OTT Platform: Zee5

Kadak Singh revolves around the tale of AK Shrivastav, who becomes the victim of retrograde amnesia and the events that unfold during his journey of digging into the reason behind his condition, while simultaneously making an attempt to recollect his life accurately. The movie is set for its OTT release in December and will be the perfect binge material on a chilly winter night.

6. ​​Kho Gaye Hum Kahan



Genre: Drama

Drama Movie star cast : Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav

: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav Director: Arjun Varain Singh

Arjun Varain Singh Where to watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

The plot of the Ananya Panday starrer is set against the backdrop of Mumbai and delves into the journey of three friends who set out on their venture to explore several elements of friendship. What happens when Imaad, Ahana and Neil navigate aspirations, relationships and emotions together? Find out this Christmas.

