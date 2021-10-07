Vicky Kaushal's rugged and raw transformation as Udham Singh the prisoner is UNREAL
Vicky Kaushal is all set to wow and win our hearts with his upcoming film Sardar Udham. Unfortunately, the Shoojit Sircar directorial won't be releasing in theatres. And while we would love to see it on the big screen, Vicky is drumming up quite some noise on social media. On Thursday, he shared an unreal first look as Udham Singh the prisoner.
Taking to Instagram, Vicky dropped a rugged and raw look of his character that will simply make your jaws drop. With a full grow beard and long hair tied up, Vicky's look into the camera is all things captivating. He will be essaying this look in the film during the time of Udham Singh's imprisonment.
He captioned it, "1931, Prison, India. Udham Singh was in prison for possession of prohibited papers "Ghadr-i-Gunj" ("Voice of Revolt"). He was released later but under constant surveillance. Soon, he escaped to Europe and never got to return to India. #SardarUdham #SardarUdhamOnPrime | Oct 16."
Take a look:
Just yesterday, Vicky Kaushal had introduced his co-actor Amol Parashar who will be playing the role of Bhagat Singh in Sardar Udham. The film's trailer released last week and made ample buzz on social media. Over the last few days, Vicky has been sharing several glimpses from the film and leaving his fans and followers super excited.
Sardar Udham stars Vicky in the lead as the revolutionary who assassinated General Dyer in the UK after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film is backed by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar and is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 16, 2021.
ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal shares first look of co star Amol Parashar as Shaheed Bhagat Singh in Sardar Udham; PHOTO