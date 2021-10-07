Vicky Kaushal's rugged and raw transformation as Udham Singh the prisoner is UNREAL

Vicky Kaushal is all set to wow and win our hearts with his upcoming film Sardar Udham. Unfortunately, the Shoojit Sircar directorial won't be releasing in theatres. And while we would love to see it on the big screen, Vicky is drumming up quite some noise on social media. On Thursday, he shared an unreal first look as Udham Singh the prisoner.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky dropped a rugged and raw look of his character that will simply make your jaws drop. With a full grow beard and long hair tied up, Vicky's look into the camera is all things captivating. He will be essaying this look in the film during the time of Udham Singh's imprisonment.

He captioned it, "1931, Prison, India. Udham Singh was in prison for possession of prohibited papers "Ghadr-i-Gunj" ("Voice of Revolt"). He was released later but under constant surveillance. Soon, he escaped to Europe and never got to return to India. #SardarUdham #SardarUdhamOnPrime | Oct 16."

Take a look: