VIDEO: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan spotted together after a long time; ‘Varia’ fans have a meltdown

Varun Dhawan made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Student Of The Year, directed by Karan Johar. This film was also Alia Bhatt ’s first leading role. Post Student Of The Year, Alia and Varun went on to star in movies such as Kalank, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Their on-screen chemistry was a huge hit among fans, and they have fan clubs on social media dedicated to them. Their fans fondly call them ‘Varia’ (Varun-Alia), and much to their delight, Varun and Alia recently made an appearance together after a long time. Alia and Varun were spotted attending an event together, and their fans cannot keep calm!

For the event, Alia Bhatt chose a pastel-coloured floral outfit by Oscar de la Renta. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan was seen in an orange tee, brown jacket paired with denims. The two made a stylish appearance together, and were clicked by the paparazzi. The two were seen posing against a red car, and enjoying a conversation as the paparazzi clicked pictures. They were surrounded by a number of photographers as they walked across a lawn and posed for a few pictures before heading inside the venue. Needless to say, Varia fans had a meltdown as they saw Varun and Alia in the same frame once again.

One fan on Twitter wrote, “HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO STAY CALM AFTER THIS #VarunDhawan #AliaBhatt #varia,” while another one tweeted, “I hate the fact that I have to go for work and I can't enjoy these Varia moments rn. But my heart can't stop screaming. It was a longggggg due. Will come back and sob while catching up with everything.” Check out the video below!