VIDEO: Aryan Khan arrives at the NCB office for his regular attendance

Although, it has been quite a long time that Aryan Khan has been released on bail but the star kid has been asked to arrive at the NCB office every Friday for his weekly attendance. Like every week this week too Shah Rukh Khan’s son arrived at the NCB office in his car. He was escorted by his team as he stepped inside the office. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son was arrested in a narcotics case headed by the NCB. The star kid's bail condition was to appear at the NCB office every Friday to mark his attendance.