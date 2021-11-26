VIDEO: Aryan Khan arrives at NCB office for weekly attendance as per Bombay High Court directions
On Friday afternoon, Aryan was snapped arriving at the office. Wearing a designer tracksuit, the star kid was seen stepping out of his car in an all black tracksuit. Apart from Aryan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant who was also arrested in the same case was seen at the NCB office.
Both Aryan and Arbaaz were granted bail on the same day. As per Bombay HC's directions, the duo have been asked to appear before the NCB every week.
Take a look at Aryan Khan's video below:
Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha's bail order's full version by Justice Nitin Sambre was published recently on 20 November. Its stated that there was no evidence to prove that the trio were involved in a criminal conspiracy with other accused persons in the case to commit offences under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The court had also mentioned after going through the Whatsapp chats extracted from Aryan Khan’s phone “nothing objectionable could be noticed”.
Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun were released on bail in October in the highly publicised case.
ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to take help from life coach Arfeen Khan?