VIDEO: Aryan Khan arrives at NCB office for weekly attendance as per Bombay High Court directions

Weeks after being granted bail, Aryan Khan arrived for his weekly attendance at the NCB office in South Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son was arrested in a narcotics case headed by the NCB. The star kid's bail condition was to appear at the NCB office every Friday to mark his attendance.

On Friday afternoon, Aryan was snapped arriving at the office. Wearing a designer tracksuit, the star kid was seen stepping out of his car in an all black tracksuit. Apart from Aryan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant who was also arrested in the same case was seen at the NCB office.

Both Aryan and Arbaaz were granted bail on the same day. As per Bombay HC's directions, the duo have been asked to appear before the NCB every week.

