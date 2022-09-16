VIDEO: Aryan Khan’s fan kisses his hand, offers him a rose at airport; Star kid sends internet into a frenzy

It is no secret that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan has a huge fan base on social media. While Aryan is yet to foray into Bollywood, he is already a star in his own right. The star kid isn’t quite active on social media, but fans get updates about him through paparazzi pictures and videos. Just recently, Aryan Khan was spotted by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport. Videos shared by the paparazzi show Aryan politely posing with fans for pictures, and also greeting one of them with his adorable ‘salaam’.

One of the videos shows an overwhelmed fan kissing Aryan Khan's hand, while another fan can be seen taking a selfie. Aryan patiently posed for the pictures and was also seen greeting fans with handshakes. Another video that has surfaced on the internet shows Aryan Khan being offered a red rose by a fan. The star kid accepted the rose and went on to greet the fan. The videos are all over Twitter, and in fact, the star kid is trending on social media platforms as well.

Many social media users compared him to Shah Rukh Khan, and while one wrote, “Dusraa Shahrukh Khan,” another fan commented, “Carbon Copy of SRK, but hopefully he has SRK’s charm on screen.” Take a look at the videos below.