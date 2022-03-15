VIDEO: Athiya Shetty comes to pick up boyfriend KL Rahul as he reaches Mumbai ahead of IPL 2022.

Several power couples have a major fan following on social media. From Anushka and Virat to Alia and Ranbir, Bollywood is full of lovebirds. One such couple is Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul who have several fans and cricket lovers doting over them. On Tuesday, these fans got another reason to cheer for them as the couple were snapped at the Mumbai airport.

Well, they weren't returning from a vacation abroad, but instead Athiya came to pick up KL Rahul at the airport. The cricketer, who is gearing up for IPL 2022, was seen making his way through the arrivals terminal at the Mumbai international airport. Sporting a solid white tee, a printed cap and red pants, KL Rahul's airport style game was on point.

While Athiya did not step out of the car, the paparazzi spotted the actress sitting inside as KL Rahul's luggage was being loaded into the car's boot. Check out the video below:

Isn't that simply adorable? We definitely stan a sweet relationship like this.

In 2021, KL Rahul and Athiya made their relationship public via social media first. They then stepped out together and made their first ever red carpet debut at Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty's debut film premiere. The cricketer and actress undoubtedly make for a good looking pair and often send their fans into a tizzy when they are drop pictures on social media.

Haven't see enough of their photos? Click the link below to check it out.

ALSO READ: PICS: Athiya & KL Rahul make red carpet debut