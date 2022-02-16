VIDEO: Bappi Lahiri’s grandson Swastik breaks down remembering him; Says ‘He was my idol’

Late singer-composer Bappi Lahiri has passed away today. Fans and celebrities tributes are pouring in on social media from all corners. His family has also released a statement. The funeral will be held on Thursday i.e February 17. Right from Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan to Shahid Kapoor all shared a picture on their social handles and expressed condolence for the late singer. His grandson Swastik today came out of the residence to address the media. He got emotional as he start speaking about his ‘dadu’ (grandfather).

He was heard saying, “Today is a very sad day. Father told me that my grandfather is no more. He started my music career. He was my idol and he only taught me everything. Because of him, I am becoming a singer. I love him a lot and will always love him.” Bappi’s son-in-law also addressed the media and paid tribute to him. Earlier, Richa Chadha also said that Bappi Lahiri will always be remembered because of his music. To note, the late singer was popularly known as ‘Disco King’.

Comedian Kapil Sharma took to his Twitter and shared a picture of Bappi Lahiri. He took words from the famous song Chalte Chalte.

Watch the video here:

For the ones who don’t know Bappi Lahiri’s real name is Alokesh. He had joined the BJP in 2014 and lost the Lok Sabha election that year to a Trinamool candidate. The singer’s last song was Bhankas for the film Baaghi 3. He is survived by his wife, son Bappa and daughter Rema.

