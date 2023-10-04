VIDEO: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill and others groove to Dhol beats at Thank You For Coming screening

Thank You For Coming, the highly anticipated comedy movie that features Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role, is set to have its theatrical release, this weekend. Anil Kapoor is playing a pivotal role in the movie, which is helmed by the senior actor's younger son-in-law, Karan Boolani. Along with Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor, the highly anticipated project features a stellar star cast including Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Karan Kundrra, and others in the supporting roles.

Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill and others groove to Dhol beats at screening

The grand screening event of Thank You For Coming was held in Mumbai on October 3, Tuesday, and it was attended by the cast and crew members of the multi-starrer. Bhumi Pednekar, the leading lady was seen arriving with her girls' gang in the movie, which includes Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi, for the screening.

The pretty ladies, who looked supremely stylish in their designer outfits at the screening event, were seen interacting with the paparazzi and posing for pictures together. However, a Dhol team arrived at the venue while Bhumi Pednekar and others were posing. The actress initially started grooving to the Dhol beats, to the much excitement of the photographers and other team members. Especially Shehnaaz Gill, who is a true blue 'Punjabi Kudi' was seen showing-off her electrifying Bangra moves on stage.

Watch the video: