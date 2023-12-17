VIDEO: Bipasha Basu is in Christmas spirit with daughter Devi; Karan Singh Grover calls her ‘most magical’

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and while everyone’s getting into the festive spirits, celebrity couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have already flown to a winter wonderland for a family vacation with their daughter Devi. A while ago, both actors posted cute videos with their little girl.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover share videos with daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover

Ever since Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover were blessed with their first child, Devi Basu Singh Grover, nearly a year ago, the celebrity couple has been posing several glimpses of her. Now, as they jetted off for a family outing, the couple posted videos showcasing the fun they had enjoying the festive lights and the beautifully lit huge Christmas tree.

In the video that Bipasha shared on Instagram, the No Entry actress can be seen dancing to the tunes of music with her daughter in her arms. She also showed her the Christmas tree and the fireworks standing next to daddy Karan. In the clip, the couple wore black outfits and looked cozy in their winter wear. Their daughter was also fully covered in warm yet stylish clothes. Sharing the video, Basu wrote, “In the spirit of Christmas.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Fighter actor Karan Singh Grover also took to Instagram and posted a video in which he can be seen holding Devi in his hands as he waved at Bipasha who stood afar, next to the giant tree. After the countdown, the actress pressed on the button with other dignitaries that lit up the beautifully decorated tree.

Sharing the clip, Karan penned, “You’re always the brightest light, you’re always the most magical firework mumma! Thank you for being ours! We love you! @bipashabasu #youreourfirework.”

Take a look:

Earlier today, the Singh-Basu family was papped at the airport as they left the city of dreams for a family vacation. The stars coordinated their outfits and wore comfortable fit for the travel. Bipasha also enveloped her daughter in her arms as she looked adorable in a white top with blue denim, sported a tiny white headband, and wore pink shoes.

ALSO READ: Fighter actor Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu twin in black; pose with daughter Devi at Mumbai Airport-WATCH